It’s raining! It’s pouring! Is your roofing leaking? Help is here.

PHOENIX (American Roofing & Waterproofing) – We’re looking at a potentially wetter-than-usual winter after a dry summer. We’ve already seen some rain this week, and more is on the way. When weather like what we’re expecting today hits, many Arizonans have two thoughts pop into their heads.

What’s traffic going to be like? What if my roof leaks?

We have advice for both. When it comes to driving in the rain, slow down, pay attention to the cars around you, and tap into your patience.

And if your roof leaks? Call an expert.

Let’s back up a little. The best defense against roof problems is proper maintenance. Your roof is designed to protect you from rain, snow, and most of what Mother Nature throws at us. The gutters collect rainwater and channel it away from your home. They can’t do that if they’re clogged with leaves, twigs, and other debris. If your gutters are choked, the water builds up, and that’s when you run into trouble. Potentially catastrophic – not to mention expensive -- trouble.

Experts like founder and CEO of American Roofing & Waterproofing Kirk Mannor suggest you have your gutters cleaned twice a year – once in the spring and again in the fall.

“Housekeeping on a roof is 85% of the battle,” he explained. “It sounds silly, but it is crucial for the roof to do what it’s designed to do.”

So, if you have not crossed “clean gutters” off your to-list, you should take care of it once the weather clears. And if it wasn’t on your to-do list, add it. Now.

You can, of course, clean your gutters yourself, but if you don’t like getting up on a ladder (no shame in that), Kirk and his team will be happy to do it for you.

It’s also a good idea to have your roof regularly inspected to head off potential issues that normal wear and tear, like brutal Arizona summers, can cause. A professional knows exactly what look for and where the most vulnerable parts of your roof are. They will spot things you might overlook.

What if you find yourself with a leak – or worse?

Don’t panic!

The first thing you need to do is determine where and how the water is coming into your house. Is it drip, drip, dripping? Is it a rivulet down the wall? Is it a steady stream in the middle of a room? By a window? Do you see signs of water damage? Look for bubbled paint or discoloration on the ceiling and walls. Jot down some notes and snap a couple of photos.

Now it’s time to pick up the phone.

“No matter when disaster strikes, you can call on us,” American Roofing & Waterproofing says. “Even if we can’t repair your roof right away, we’ll be able to use some quick stop-gap measures to prevent leaking or further damage until we can.”

It’s important that you get the ball rolling as soon as you can.

“If left unchecked, a roof leak can cause damage not only to your roof but also to the interior of your home.”

In the worst cases, roof leaks can expose your foundation to water damage. Water seeping into the foundation can cause or exacerbate foundation cracks. Now we’re talking about the structural integrity of your home.

The company you call matters.

You’re trusting its employees with your home and safety. That’s why doing some “just in case” research is a good idea. It’s a good idea to have a ready-to-go list of repair companies for everything, not just your roof. If and when the time comes, you’ll be ready to go with a service provider you’ve already checked out and are comfortable with.

There are several roofing companies in Arizona and even more unscrupulous contractors who go door to door peddling their “services” after a storm when demand is at its peak.

If somebody knocks on your door and offers to fix your roof for a “special price,” Be suspicious. And if they unleash the high-pressure sales tactics, send them on their way.

Reputable roofing companies don’t go door to door, and they don’t play up emergencies to close the sale.

The first step when looking into contractors for any project is to make sure they are registered and in good standing with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. The company’s license number should be printed on every piece of paper they give and easy to find on their website.

“Anyone can pretend to be a contractor,” the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website says. “Check the license.”

Searching for a contractor’s license will give you the information you need to help you make a decision. You’ll be able to ensure the license is up-to-date and see if there have been any complaints or disciplinary actions. The AZ ROC site will also show you bond information. You want the company you choose to be bonded. That protects you should something go wrong.

Next, check the Better Business Bureau’s website to make sure the company is accredited and see its rating. The BBB is a good guide for determining how a company does business. (American Roofing & Waterproofing has an A+.)

Meet somebody from the company in person. Talk through your project and make sure you and the company are on the same page.

Conventional wisdom is to get three estimates, and any reputable company will tell you that. But you can’t decide based on the price tag alone, especially not when your home and safety are on the line.

That’s why it’s essential to meet a rep in person. Any company is only as good as its people. While advertising and marketing tricks might cause you to believe something about a company, dealing with them in person tells a bigger story.

American Roofing & Waterproofing is family-owned and operated. That informs how it does business and how it treats customers like you. Kirk and his team pride themselves on their work and their customer service, and will “go over the top” for their clients.

“We know how important it is to keep your family and possessions safe and dry and treat your roofing emergency as urgent as if it were our family,” the company says. “We understand that your home is your most valuable investment, and we take great pride in helping you protect it. Our attention to detail and commitment to excellence sets us apart from other roofing contractors.”

Customers agree.

