Your money: The ‘credit union difference’ is real, and it should matter to you. Here’s why.

Your money: The ‘credit union difference’ is real, and it should matter to you. Here’s why.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of America First Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about America First Credit Union, visit AmericaFirst.com.

PHOENIX (America First Credit Union) – The Christmas Angel program is one of Arizona’s most beloved holiday traditions and has been for nearly four decades. It goes to the heart of what Arizona’s Family is and what we do together. Year after year, Arizonans work together to make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of children throughout the state. The Salvation Army coordinates the program. People like you are essential to the continued success of Christmas Angel, but corporate sponsors like America First Credit Union are a massive part of making it all happen.

Community involvement is part of America First Credit Union’s DNA.

“An integral part of our mission is enhancing and improving the communities in which we have a presence,” AmericaFirst.com explains. The credit union creates partnerships and supports community initiatives and programs everywhere it has a branch. Here in Arizona, Christmas Angel is one of those partnerships.

Helping children is a special focus for America First Credit Union, and their outreach programs reflect that. Christmas Angel dovetails nicely with their annual Warm the Soles of Kids program, which is run by the America First Charitable Foundation.

“We collect donations to buy new shoes for children in need in Arizona, as well as in Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, and Nevada. It’s one of our most-enduring holiday traditions.”

The America First Credit Union Charitable Foundation is taking Warm the Soles donations through Dec. 31. You can contribute online, at a branch location, or through mobile banking.

Community involvement is year-round commitment for AFCU

While its holiday initiatives might get the most attention, America First Credit Union community involvement is a continuous endeavor.

“Since 1939, America First Credit Union has been dedicated to improving the financial well-being of our members and the common welfare,” America First says on its website. The credit union makes it easy for members to contribute to the America First Charitable Foundation through their online banking account.

The foundation focuses both on the present and the future by building communities and strengthening members.

“The America First Charitable Foundation provides resources to charitable, educational, and civic outreach efforts that parallel our mission of financial literacy education, and directly supporting organizations that provide resources to the less fortunate in the communities we serve,” AmericaFirst.com explains.

As a strong advocate for education, the America First Charitable Foundation also runs a scholarship program designed to help students continue their education beyond high school.

“The America First Charitable Foundation is looking for candidates who embody the people-helping-people philosophy,” AmericaFirst.com explains. The selection committee looks at applicants’ “commitment to community service as well as leadership and academic potential.” Part of the application is an essay describing how “their community service exemplifies the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”

That philosophy resonates at every level of America First Credit Union.

“America First’s mission of service is not limited to helping people develop and maintain financial well-being. In fact, it emanates throughout the community,” AmericaFirst.com says. “Our employee volunteer program, the Greater Good, offers a planned, managed framework that motivates our staff to effectively donate time and resources to the communities where they live.”

Part of your life

Earlier this year, America First Credit Union announced the America First Credit Union Concert Series at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix. The famous 20,000-capacity amphitheater hosts the hottest acts all throughout the summer and is a fan-favorite place to experience a diverse lineup of performers. In partnership with Live Nation, the concert series is an for America First members to experience the vast array of arts and entertainment in the Valley.

“At AFCU, we want to be good stewards in the communities we serve. We want to support the things that bring neighbors together and make their lives full and enriched,” says Tammy Gallegos, chief marketing and strategic engagement officer for America First Credit Union. “Our sponsorship of live music at Arizona’s Ak-Chin Pavilion is just one of many ways we strive to enrich the daily experiences of our members and neighbors.”

Tradition of excellence

Unparalleled stability and stellar leadership provide a solid foundation for America First Credit Union’s tradition of excellence. There have been only five presidents and CEOs in its entire 80-plus-year history. That’s unique in any business or organization.

Because AFCU is a credit union rather than a bank, it’s a not-for-profit organization created to serve its members.

“Credit unions are organizations of people, not of money,” AmericaFirst.com says, explaining what it calls “the credit union difference.”

Credit union members have input in how the organization runs. That’s not the case for bank customers. Banks are expected to turn profits. Credit unions are not. They are expected to protect members’ money to help them weather tough economic times like those we’ve been experiencing recently.

The focus of a credit union is people. America First Credit Union embraces that.

This time of year, that focus shifts to those in need and the youngest members of our communities. The singular goal of Christmas Angel, and its sister program Forgotten Angel, is to make rough times a little easier and bring joy to Arizona children whose families might be struggling.

“Christmas mornings growing up as a kid were always something special. I forgot that we were living in a struggle on that morning,” said Devin Del Palacio, a former Christmas Angel recipient. “When I opened up my gifts, it brought me so much joy, and you just forget for a moment that you actually have less than.”

Christmas Angel is about people helping people. So is America First Credit Union.