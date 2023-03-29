Alzheimer’s Association invites you to ‘A Love Not Forgotten’ fundraising gala

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest, visit ALZ.org/dsw.

PHOENIX (Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest) - Arizona has the fastest growth rate for Alzheimer’s/dementia in the country. It is a public health crisis and we need to take action to address it. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. You can help by attending the Alzheimer’s Association’s “A Love Not Forgotten” fundraising gala on April 21.