Go to this store to save money on groceries in Phoenix

PHOENIX (ALDI) – As grocery prices continue to climb, more people than ever are looking for places to fine quality food without spending a small fortune. ALDI is here to help.

With about 2,000 stores in 36 states – nine of them are here in the Phoenix area – ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country. Well-known in the Midwest, ALDI is relatively new to Phoenix. It opened its first Arizona stores in 2020.

Most of what you’ll find at ALDI is private-label brands, including organic meats, fresh produce, gourmet cheeses, sustainable seafood, gluten-free products, specialty wine, and “on-trend items.”

ALDI can help you throw a fantastic football watch party without breaking the bank

With low prices in every aisle every day, ALDI is the perfect place to pick up everything for your epic football watch party.

“ALDI-exclusive brands allow us to provide the same high-quality product without passing on all of the hidden costs associated with the national brands, such as marketing and advertising,” ALDI explains on its website, ALDI.us. If you’re worried about how the quality of ALDI-exclusive brands compares to the big names, don’t. “We guarantee quality on all our private-label products with our Twice as Nice Guarantee. If you don’t like an ALDI-exclusive product, bring it back. We’ll return your money and replace the product.”

ALDI’s priority is to save you money, and they work hard to do it. To that end, you need to know a couple of things before going shopping at one of ALDI’s nine Valley stores.

First, make sure you have a quarter in your pocket or purse. One way ADLI cuts its costs to save you money has to do with their carts. They don’t hire extra staff to wrangle carts left scattered in the parking lot. You pay a 25-cent deposit to unlock a cart. When you return that cart to the corral, you get your quarter back. Easy peasy.

Second, bring your own reusable shopping bags. We know you have them. If you don’t you can buy a few at ALDI. “This saves money by avoiding the cost of the bag and it cuts down on waste to help the environment,” ALDI says in its FAQs. Win for you. Win for Mother Nature.

Third, you don’t have to worry about membership or loyalty cards. ALDI does not use them. They do, however, have Weekly Specials and ALDI Finds, which are usually limited-time specialty products. They post both the Weekly Specials and ALDI Finds (and a preview of upcoming ALDI Findsd) on ALDI.us and in the ALDI Mobile App, which you can download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Like most grocery stores these days, ALDI has curbside pickup and delivery options. Pickup works exactly like you’d expect. Shop online and then pick up your groceries at your selected store. Same-day grocery delivery is available through Instacart.

ALDI is open 9a .m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. They accept cash, credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and SNAP EBT.