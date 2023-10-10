Protecting vulnerable adults in Arizona: Speaking up could save lives

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Adult Protective Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Adult Protective Services, visit SpeakUpAZ.org.

PHOENIX (Adult Protective Services) -Vulnerable adults in Arizona are in dire need of our collective protection. In Fiscal Year 2023, Adult Protective Services, responsible for investigating the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of vulnerable adults, investigated nearly 33,000 cases in Arizona, with nearly 18,000 of them concentrated in Maricopa County. These numbers have been steadily rising since 2019.

A vulnerable adult is defined as anyone who is 18 years of age or older and unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect, or exploitation by others because of physical or mental impairment. Their physical or mental disabilities also puts them at higher risk for abuse because they are often dependent upon caregivers who may not have their best interests in mind. In many cases, the vulnerable adult victim is confused or reluctant to say anything about the maltreatment due to fear of retaliation or other repercussions which may be real or imagined.

“It’s our responsibility, Speak Up AZ!,” is an initiative dedicated to safeguarding the lives of vulnerable individuals.

Speak Up AZ! is designed to foster a society that values and safeguards the dignity and safety of vulnerable adults in Arizona. A collaborative effort with the Office of the Governor, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), and the Arizona Department of Health Services, the initiative calls on all Arizonans to take action.

“In our communities, we hold the power to prevent abuse, neglect, and exploitation of vulnerable adults,” declares Speak Up AZ!. “Creating safe and supportive environments is paramount, and it starts with us—all of us.”

While conventional wisdom may lead us to believe that adults can support themselves, this is not always the case. Certain individuals, through no fault of their own, are more vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation. This includes older adults and those with physical or mental challenges who may struggle to protect themselves.

“These individuals are less likely to be able to take care of or stand up for themselves,” notes Speak Up AZ!.

Moreover, individuals with mental illness or substance abuse disorders face heightened risks due to impaired judgment and decision-making abilities, rendering them more susceptible to abusive situations.

It’s up to each of us to look out for vulnerable adults. If you witness or suspect abuse, neglect, or exploitation, it is imperative to speak up, as you could save someone’s life.

Abuse, neglect, and exploitation manifest in various forms. Physical abuse is often the easiest to identify, but sexual and emotional abuse are also fraught with danger. Warning signs include unexplained injuries, injuries in different stages of healing, dehydration, weight fluctuations, and behavioral changes like mood swings, depression, anxiety, or social withdrawal.

Neglect–the absence of care–can take different forms, including self-neglect when a person cannot or will not care for themselves. Some specific signs include hoarding behavior, lack of attention to personal hygiene, as well as absence of food and medicine. It’s essential to assess both the individual and their living conditions to discern signs of neglect.

Financial exploitation, while harder to detect, presents significant risks. Red flags include unexplained bank withdrawals, abnormal credit card activity, overdue bills, missing property, and alterations to legal documents such as wills or power of attorney. The sudden purchase of a significant amount of gift cards or large wire transfer requests are other signs of likely financial misconduct.

The unsettling truth is that abuse, neglect, and exploitation can occur anywhere, even in places we consider safe, like our homes, schools, workplaces, or healthcare facilities. Despite the reluctance to intrude on others’ private matters, reporting such incidents is crucial for prevention and safety, as emphasized by Speak Up AZ!.

To report abuse, neglect, or exploitation, trust your instincts and err on the side of caution. Gather as much information as possible and promptly report your concerns. Time is of the essence in these cases, and letting the experts take over is essential.

You can report to Adult Protective Services through a phone call to 877-767-2385 or an online submission. You have the option to remain anonymous, but providing specific information about the victim and suspected abuser is crucial.

The protection of vulnerable adults in our community is important for all of us to be aware of and ready to report cases of abuse. Each of us possesses the power to make a difference by speaking up, to potentially save the lives of those who can’t speak for themselves.