Is your insurance enough to cover you if you’re in a serious wreck?

Is your insurance enough to cover you if you’re in a serious wreck?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Accident Law Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Accident Law Group, visit AccidentLawGroup.com.

PHOENIX (Accident Law Group) - “You always want your uninsured and underinsured motorist limits to be the same as your liability limits,” Joseph Brown of Accident Law Group explained. If things are tight, as they are for many right now, he suggests looking at increasing your deductible.

AccidentLawGroup.com | 602-262-4254