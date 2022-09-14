Accident Law Group is teaming up with MADD to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving

PHOENIX (Accident Law Group) - Accident Law Group founding partner Joesph Brown explained how his firm is working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Arizona to raise awareness and money to help put an end to drunk and drugged driving. The 2022 Phoenix Walk Like MADD event is Saturday, Oct. 8, at Phoenix Raceway. Brown also explained how uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance protects you in case of a wreck.

