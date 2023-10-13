What you need to know about disaster scams; AARP Fraud Watch Network can help

PHOENIX (AARP Fraud Watch Network) -- Disasters can bring out the best in people, as neighbors and strangers alike roll up their sleeves and open their wallets to help those picking up the pieces. They also bring out the worst in scammers, for whom others’ misfortune is just a chance to make a fast buck.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is designed to help you protect yourself, and you don’t have to be an AARP member to use it.