PHOENIX (AARP Fraud Watch Network) – Fraud is everywhere, and it doesn’t discriminate. While everyone is at risk, older adults can be more vulnerable because they don’t know just how savvy and patient scammers are. They play a long game and are willing to wait for the payoff. Scammers are expert social engineers and have essentially weaponized the technology we use – rely on – every day. They are endlessly creative, tenacious, and won’t hesitate to pounce on any opportunity to make a buck at your expense. It would be impressive if it weren’t terrifying.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network keeps up with the latest scams with the singular goal of helping you protect yourself. It’s an invaluable resource, and it’s free. You don’t even have to be a member of AARP to take advantage of everything the Fraud Watch Network offers.

“It’s available to anyone,” AARP Fraud Watch Network volunteer Bonnie Jackson said. “Spread the word!”

The Network tracks the latest scams as they happen, and it keeps a running list of scams by geographic area. You can see what scams are most common in Arizona or wherever you live.

“With AARP as your partner, you’ll learn how to proactively spot scams, get guidance from our fraud specialists if you’ve been targeted, and feel more secure knowing that we advocate at the federal, state, and local levels to protect consumers and enforce the law,” explains the AARP Fraud Watch Network web page.

We all know knowledge is power, and that’s what the AARP Fraud Watch Network provides.

Disaster scams

Disasters can bring out the best in people, as neighbors and strangers alike roll up their sleeves and open their wallets to help those picking up the pieces. They also bring out the worst in scammers, for whom others’ misfortune is just a chance to make a fast buck.

Disaster scams generally come in two flavors – repair offers and donation collection.

Repair scams often pop up here after a monsoon storm whips through the Valley, leaving destruction in its wake. Fake contractors go door to door “looking for work” and offering “immediate help.”

“If they ask for money upfront, no legitimate repair person would ask for that,” Bonnie said. “That’s one of the signs you need to watch for.”

High-pressure sales tactics, pushing you to commit right then and there, are another tip-off. They’re taking advantage of an undoubtedly stressful situation. Please don’t fall for it.

“You need to take a moment, think about it, and do your own research,” Bonnie said.

The key here is preparation. Do the legwork ahead of time. Make a list of reliable contractors or repair services before you need them. The Better Business Bureau and Arizona Registrar of Contractors are great places to start. Your homeowners association, if you have one, and your insurance company can also be helpful.

When it comes to home repairs, you should make the first contact with a contractor. If somebody knocks on your door and says they can do the work, be wary. It might seem convenient in the moment, but odds are you’ll wind up with a much bigger problem.

The other kind of disaster scam rears its ugly head whenever there’s a national catastrophe like the Hawaii wildfires or a world event like the war in Ukraine or the Israel-Hamas war. Scammers launch “fundraising efforts” by claiming to be relief organizations. Or perhaps they have a connection to or relationship with people in the affected area. Either way, kind-hearted people donate money to help, but that cash winds up in scammers’ pockets.

Medical scams

One of the most common scams targets the older population or people with chronic medical conditions. This can be similar to a disaster repair scam in that somebody contacts you with a promise of free or steeply discounted equipment or services.

“The word ‘free’ is very exciting,” Bonnie said. “But there is no such thing as a free lunch. If they say you can get a free medical device, they’re going to ask for your Medicare information.”

That is not information you want to share without doing some research first.

“Go through your health care provider,” she advised.

One of the hallmarks of a medical scam is when somebody reaches out to you. If you did not initiate the contact or do not have a relationship or history with the person or company, err on the side of caution.

Romance scams

A particularly vicious scam emerged with the ubiquity of social media. These scammers prey on a particular type of victim, and they use social media and dating sites to do it. The scammer crafts a fake profile, often using photos of real people pulled from the internet, to lure their victims. They claim to be working overseas – part of the military is a popular one – and woo their target. You talk and “get to know” each other. They seem smitten, and you’re falling for them. There are plans to meet, but something always goes sideways, and it doesn’t happen.

Suddenly, they need your help, and they need it now. Can you wire them some money? Would you mind doing a bank transfer or crypto? A gift card or prepaid debit card would work, too.

“I promise I’ll pay you back as soon as I can.”

But they never do.

One of three things happens now. They ask for more. They ghost you. You realize it’s a scam.

The toll can be devastating.

You might remember the story of “Rally Sally.” This Arizona woman, who is something of an unofficial Diamondbacks mascot, went to On Your Side after she lost $160,000 in a romance scam. She sold her condo and sent the money to a man she believed to be a general in the U.S. Air Force. The general is a real person, but he is not the one who charmed “Rally Sally” online. While her experience is extreme, it’s more common than you might think. Remember, these scammers are brilliant social engineers and talented actors with zero scruples.

“Just in 2021 alone, we saw more than 650 Arizonans victimized to the tune of about $21 million in losses,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told On Your Side in February.

A romance scam that cost victims roughly $2 million was the topic on AARP: The Perfect Scam podcast in 2019. (Episode 25 - Prince Charming Behind Bars: Part 1)

“There’s no limit to what scammers will do to rip off victims,” said podcast Will Johnson. He called romance scams “an organized crime epidemic that spans multiple countries, and tens of thousands of Americans fall victim to this each year.”

And as technology evolves, so do the scams. According to Investigate TV, experts are warning those in the dating pool of an emerging romance con: the deep fake scam. Fraudsters use fake photos and artificial intelligence during video chats to conceal their identity.

“I need help!” scams

Thanks to ever-more-sophisticated technology, it’s extremely easy to create fake videos and photos, but AI, artificial intelligence, makes it possible to clone a voice. It happened recently to an Arizona woman who got a panicked phone call from somebody she thought was her daughter. The woman thought her teenager had been kidnapped, but it was a scam. The teen was safe, but the cloned voice was so good that the mom never doubted it was her little girl on the other end of the line.

“It was completely her voice,” Jennifer DeStefano said. “It was her inflection. It was the way she would have cried. I never doubted for one second that it was her.”

Similar scams claim an emergency on the part of a close friend or family member. They were in a wreck. They were mugged. They were arrested. Either way, the scammer asks victims to – you guessed it -- wire money, send cryptocurrency, or buy gift cards and give them the numbers. Getting that money back is almost impossible. It’s gone.

When it comes to phone calls that seem suspicious, the best thing you can do is hang up. If there is even the slightest inkling that it might be real, investigators suggest you start asking questions - detailed ones. Even if the scammer has been trolling social media, there will be details they don’t know.

“You start asking questions about who it is and different details of their background that are not publicly available, you’re going to find out real quick that it’s a scam artist,” Dan Mayo, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix office, told 3 On Your Side earlier this year. Along those same lines, having a “safe” word or phrase that only your family knows is a good idea.

“You can no longer trust your ears,” ASU computer science professor Subbarao Kambhampati told On Your Side’s Susan Campbell. He specializes in AI.

This scam is getting more common as AI tech improves. Voice cloning software is easy to get, sometimes even free online, and you don’t need a monologue or speech to get started. A voice sample as short as 3 seconds can be cloned. Campbell demonstrated in her story about DeStefano’s experience.

Mayo told 3 On Your Side that people get calls about fake kidnappings or fake emergencies every day, but they don’t always get reported.

Phone calls, and texts, and emails, oh, my!

While some scams rely on phone calls, others hijack text messaging and email for “phishing.” These are designed to get your attention and convince you to hand over personal information or account passwords.

Never provide personal information to somebody who contacts you first, and do not return a call to an unknown number or a number somebody you don’t know provides. Scammers will pretend to be your doctor, your bank, your credit card company, or even a relative. If they offer a phone number as “proof” of their legitimacy, don’t call it. Instead, look up the contact number yourself.

Do not click on links in emails or texts. Scammers are frighteningly tech-savvy. One of their favorite techniques is to create a fake website that looks like the real deal, one belonging to your financial institution, for example. They send a link to the site in an urgent text or email warning you that your account is about to be closed or is overdrawn or has been compromised. They’ll ask you to verify your identity and account ownership. It’s a clever ruse to get you to hand over the keys to your kingdom. And it works. Often. Instead of rattling off your personal information, ask them what they have on file. If they can’t tell you, you’re likely dealing with a scammer.

The signs of a scam can be subtle, but they’re there. Look for typos in URLs or addresses that start with http: rather than https: and end in something other than .com, .org, or .gov. Read the message carefully. Is the grammar not quite right? Is the syntax a little off? In many cases, English is a second language for scammers. Is the message addressed to sir or madam? Does it advise you to take immediate action or else? Does it threaten some adverse action?

Stop. Take a breath. Think it through.

“You just need to be vigilant on your own,” Bonnie said.

Be proactive

It’s up to you to watch your accounts – bank accounts, credit card accounts, insurance accounts, utility or service accounts. Check your paper statements or online ledgers to make sure the charges are actually yours. You should do this at least once a month. If you see something unfamiliar, contest it.

If you receive an Explanation of Benefits for services, treatments, or medications you never received, contact your insurance company immediately.

Keep an eye on your mail, as well. Don’t just throw away preapproved credit card and bank offers. Shred them. If you see an uptick in the number of offers you are receiving, that could be a sign that something is amiss.

It’s a good idea to check your credit report, and not just if you’re suspicious that something might be going on. You’re entitled to a free credit report from the three main credit bureaus – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – every year. Take advantage of it.

What’s a credit freeze, and why should I set up one?

“Your credit report includes identifying information — like your address and date of birth — and information about your credit history — like how you pay your bills or if you filed for bankruptcy,” explains Consumer.FTC.gov. “The information in your credit report can affect your buying power. It can also affect your chance to get a job, rent or buy a place to live, and buy insurance.”

Your credit report touches almost every aspect of your life. Mistakes could be a sign of something nefarious – identity theft.

“Once identity thieves steal your personal information — like your name, date of birth, address, credit card or bank account, Social Security, or medical insurance account numbers — they can drain your bank account, run up charges on your credit cards, get new credit cards in your name, open a phone, cable, or other utility account in your name, steal your tax refund, use your health insurance to get medical care, or pretend to be you if they are arrested,” FTC.gov says.

One way to head off a problem is to request a credit freeze. It’s exactly what it sounds like.

“It’s basically a security measure that you put on your own personal credit so no one else can establish credit under your name,” Bonnie explained. “With all of the major hacks that we’ve had … our information is out there.”

S cammers might not use or sell your information right away, but the danger is real.

A credit freeze blocks access to your credit report and keeps new accounts from being opened. It usually happens in near real-time, and it’s free. The next level up from a credit freeze is a credit lock. A lock is a paid subscription that includes alerts when somebody tries to pull your credit report or the report changes significantly.

With either a freeze or a lock, you’re in control. If you’re planning on making a major purchase, a car, for example, you can lift the freeze or lock long enough for that purchase to clear.

I got scammed. Now what?

If you fall victim to a scammer, the important thing is to report it as soon as you can. Admitting that you’re a fraud victim can be embarrassing. Shame might tempt you to keep your situation to yourself. Don’t. Scammers keep doing what they do because it’s lucrative; it works for them. You are not alone. Somebody somewhere – a person just like you – has been where you are now. You’re not the first person to go through this, but the AARP Fraud Watch Network would like you to be the last. That’s why it exists.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network focuses on education and fraud prevention, but it’s also an essential resource created to give you a voice, support you emotionally and practically, and help you fight back.

More than 100 volunteers, many of whom have seen the impact of fraud for themselves, staff the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline. Christina Ianzito of AARP described it as “one of the largest operations of its kind in America, receiving 400 calls each day from scam victims or their loved ones to get free help and counseling.”

The Helpline’s volunteers live all over the country, and they are trained to help you. Whether it’s reporting a crime or finding counseling or other resource, they are there for you.

“Oftentimes the first call a victim is making is to AARP,” says Denver lawyer and Hotline volunteer Margaret Locke. “They haven’t told anyone. They haven’t told a spouse. They haven’t told their kids. They are alone and scared. And so that’s when they reach out to us.”

LeDene Lewis, another volunteer who lives in Livonia, Michigan, is passionate about her work with the Hotline. She channels her anger and disgust with scammers into something productive. “I want to get on a galloping horse and go find those people and rid the world of them,” she says. “But I can’t. What I can do is comfort [the victims] and empathize with them.”

Bottom line: “Knowledge gives you power over scams”

Educate yourself about current scams, and stay up to date with AARP Watchdog Alerts. Be wary, especially if somebody contacts you out of the blue or comes at you with an “urgent matter.” If you do get scammed, report it. Your experience can help others. Remember, the AARP Fraud Watch Network is there for you, even if you’re not an AARP member. It’s just a click or call away.