When you start a new exercise regime to get healthier or more physically fit, one of the first steps is to do a quick weigh-in and BMI (Body Mass Index) check. Similarly, before you tackle your next financial goal, it’s a good idea to do a financial checkup. Why? If you know where you’re at now, you can see how to get where you’re headed. It’s like GPS for your financial goals!
Your Credit Score
Check with your credit card company to see if they offer free credit score updates. Many do, including Desert Financial! Alternatively, you can visit Equifax.com and sign up for free score checks (2x per year max).
Your Credit Report
Get yours for $0 three times per year (once from each credit reporting bureau) at freecreditreport.com. When you receive your report, look for potential errors and trouble spots that you can correct going forward.
Your Account Balances
Do a quick inventory of the money you have in savings, emergency savings, money market accounts etc.
Your Debt Load
Maxed out your credit cards? Have a ton of student loan debt? Total up the amount you owe… it may seem shocking at first, but remember — mortgages, auto loans and small credit card bills can actually be good debts if monthly payments are manageable with your current income and you pay on time.
Your Retirement Savings Progress
Check your 401(k) and other retirement savings. Are you on track to meet your retirement goals? In fact, do you even HAVE a specific amount you’re aiming for?
Your Budget
Do you have a set monthly budget that accounts for housing, transportation, food, utilities, etc.? Is your budget working for you, and are you able to save? Now’s a great time to redo your budget if it’s not helping you achieve your goals.
Once you’ve completed your checkup, you’ll have a more detailed picture of your financial situation. Whether the answers you find are reassuring or revealing, you’ll know exactly where to start on your journey to stability. Remember, losing weight or getting buff doesn’t happen overnight — and neither does getting financially fit! This is a marathon, and you’ve already taken the first step toward the finish line.
