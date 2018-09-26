WATCH THE FULL REPORT TONIGHT ON CBS 5 NEWS AT 10PM.
They waste your time and try to take your money.
Scam phone calls and telemarketers keep blowing up our phones. But there is something you can do.
One app is fighting back, trying to beat spammers at their own game.
‘Rachel from Cardholder Services,’ the IRS scam, calls like these have become all too common.
The person behind the phone call often makes it look like you're getting a call from your own area code, hoping you’ll be more likely to pick up.
It's called neighbor spoofing.
And the problem is getting worse. Americans were bothered by 5 billion robocalls last month alone. That's 19 spam calls per person.
Ethan Garr with ‘RoboKiller' is calling it an epidemic.
"They want to take money from people and they treat it like a business, they want to get as many calls as they can out there as quickly as possible, and they want to get to the people that are vulnerable,” said Garr.
RoboKiller is a relatively new app that answers these calls for you so you can get revenge on these shady salesmen.
"But it actually answers those calls in the background and wastes the time of the scammers with answer bots," said Garr.
'Answer bots' are computers programmed to have a realistic conversation with the caller. You can even pick what voice you want to answer.
Some are silly.
"They did one where a guy is dealing with a gazelle running around his apartment,” said Garr. “They also did one where a guy is in a canoe that's taking on water."
Others are sweet.
"We've got one that is this really cute southern belle who just charms the telemarketers to death,” said Garr.
But they're all designed to do the same thing, string spammers along and keep them busy.
"If they're spending, 10,15, sometimes 45, 50 minutes talking to our robot thinking it’s a human, that’s 10, 20, 45 minutes that they can't be talking to somebody's elderly grandmother,” said Garr.
Your phone won't ring. You'll get a notification after, letting you know there's a new recording you can listen to.
Garr says RoboKiller spent 57,000 hours in August and more than 330,000 hours so far this year on calls with spammers.
And time is money.
"Over time we'll start impacting their profits, and over time absolutely we'll put them out of business,” said Garr.
The app costs 4 dollars a month or 30 dollars a year.
