PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We spoke with passengers at Sky Harbor Airport after they disembarked a Boeing 737 Max 8 about their perception of the safety of the aircraft.
"I walked out and saw the plane and thought, 'This is not a normal 37. This is a Max,'" said Scott Simon, who flew from Burbank to Phoenix Tuesday. In front of his seat was a placard confirming he was flying on a Boeing 737 Max 8.
"You feel relieved that you made it, that’s all," Simon said.
Several airlines are still flying Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in and out of Sky Harbor, despite two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.
Southwest Airlines is one of them sending us a statement saying:
"We are not providing any interviews at this time. We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of the MAX 8. We don’t have any changes planned to our MAX 8 operations."
"It looked like one of the other newer ones I've been on before," said Robert Kydd.
He said he didn't even know he was flying on a Max 8, but said he didn't feel any less safe.
"I have no idea what happened with the flight before what caused that problem," Kydd said.
There are calls for the FAA to ground the aircraft. The Association of Flight Attendants is issuing one of them, saying public confidence must be restored.
"I would say for the public’s sense of calm, yes, but I don’t know if the flight training or what the real issues are," Simon said of the push to ground the aircraft.
"Grounding a fleet of airliners is not something you do lightly," said professor William Waldock of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
He said the flight recorder holds key information.
"Until we get that information, it's hard to really come up with a way to fix things," Waldock said.
There doesn't appear to be any problem with the plane. So Boeing CEO's assertion that "the plane is safe" is likely correct. The problem may be with the software, specifically with a portion that was developed to prevent stall. American airline pilots are trained in English and that is their native language. When you have pilots whose native language is Bahasa Indonesia or Amharic or Oromo or something else, and they are trained in their home country, mastering complex flight manuals can be daunting. Easier to do when you have an hour of study time. Not so easy to put into practice when your aircraft is going crazy on you and you have a minute or two to make a crucial decision. Wait and see if Boeing modifies the relevant software to allow for immediate pilot disconnect of autopilot under the studied conditions.
This whole demand for the planes to be grounded is coming from the news media wanting to get sensationalized stories. How many planes are flying how many hours EVERY DAY with no problems? Both crashes were in third rate countries, now to me that indicates where the problem is.
yep. problerm is you were born.
