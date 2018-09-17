Apple Bourbon Pie with Marcona Almonds and Campfire S’mores Pie

Courtesy of: Chef Lance Whipple, Executive Pastry Chef, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale
Pie Dough Flour 275 gAlmond Flour 100 gButter 227 gSalt 8 gSugar 16 g Cold Water 2 oz
Apple Bourbon Pie with Marcona Almonds3 Granny Smith apples 3 Fuji apples 1 lemon to juice 3 oz sugar 3 oz brown sugar 1 Tablespoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon nutmeg 2 oz bourbon 1 oz cornstarch 3 oz Marcona almonds
Peel, core, slice apples. Toss with lemon juice. Add everything to a heavy bottom pot except the cornstarch and the Almond. Add a little water to the cornstarch to make a slurry. Bring the apples to a boil and add the slurry, cook for 1-2 minutes until thick. Add the Almonds and mix together.
AssemblyRoll the pie dough to 1/8 inch. Line a 9 inch pie pans with half the dough. Using a ruler cut 8 strips for lattice top. Place the pie filling in the pie and lay out the 8 stripes for the lattice top.Finish with Egg wash and sugar in the raw.Bake at 375 F for 40 to 45 minutes or until done.
Enjoy!
Campfire S’mores PieGraham Crust5 oz graham cracker crumbs 1 oz sugar 2 oz butter Pinch of salt Pinch of Chipotle powder
Mix all until wet sand consistency. Line 9 inch pie pan. Bake at 350 F for 15 minutes.
Chocolate Filling4 oz Butter 4 oz Smoked (or regular) Chocolate (64% cocoa) 7 oz Sugar Pinch of salt 3 Eggs 2 oz heavy whipping cream
Melt together the butter and the chocolate. Mix until smooth.Mix together eggs and cream until well incorporated and then add sugar and salt. Fold the batter into the warm chocolate until well combined.Add batter to the baked graham shell. Bake pie at 325 F for 30 minutes until set.
Vanilla Marshmallow Fluff3 egg whites 1 ½ oz sugar 2 ½ oz water 7 ½ oz corn syrup 3 ½ oz sugar 1 Tablespoon Vanilla
Beat egg white until frothy.On 1st speed in a stand mixer slowly add 1 ½ oz measure of sugar. Beat until soft peaks appear.In a saucepan, combine water, corn syrup and 3 ½ oz of sugar. Cook to 250 F. On medium high speed, slowly add the corn syrup and sugar mixture to the mixer. Continue beating on high for 6 to 8 minutes until slightly cool. Add the vanilla.
AssemblyOnce the Chocolate Pie is cooled, pipe the Marshmallow Fluff on top of the Pie in a Star rosette pattern. Cut the Pie into 8 pieces. Serve warm and torch the marshmallow top or place under broiler until slightly browned. Add graham crackers and drizzle with chocolate sauce. Enjoy!