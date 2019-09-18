Start your mornings with anchor Yetta Gibson weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on CBS 5 This Morning.
An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Yetta Gibson is an Atlanta native who has reported news and entertainment for nearly two decades. Most of her airtime has been spent right here in the Valley of the Sun.
She started on her career path in the '90s as a college intern and eventual radio news reporter for one of Atlanta’s hottest radio stations located inside the CNN Center in Atlanta. It was there that she landed a wonderful gig and was heard by millions of listeners on the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show.
Gibson's coast-to-coast career has given her the skill of versatility as a high-energy personality on CBS 5 This Morning. Her passion is telling great stories, getting out and about to meet and talk to people in the community, and making what she calls "that comfortable connection" with her viewers.
Gibson is a proud resident of the Valley with her husband and three daughters.
Connect with Yetta