A two-time Emmy award winner, Tresa Tudrick serves as a sports anchor and reporter. Tresa is the first female sports reporter to join Arizona’s Family after the two stations merged. Tresa Tudrick joined 3TV/CBS5 sports team in July 2019, but is no stranger to Arizona.
Prior to joining 3TV/CBS5, Tresa was a sports reporter at KPNX-TV NBC in Phoenix for two and a half years. She joined 12 News during her final semester of graduate school at Northern Arizona University.
Tresa is a double alumna from Northern Arizona University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism at 20 years old. She took a six month hiatus and lived in Europe before coming back and graduating with a M.A. in Communication with honors at 23.
Tresa covers everything sports-related in the Valley, from the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona State Sun Devils, to high schools everywhere. Her favorite place to be on Friday night is covering high school football for Varsity Zone.
Tresa anchors sports on Saturdays and when she is not anchoring, she is reporting in the field.
In her professional career, Tresa has interviewed some of the most prominent sports figures in Phoenix from Larry Fitzgerald to Devin Booker and even rode in an Indy car with Mario Andretti. Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards wished Tresa good luck on-air before her start at Arizona’s Family.
When Tresa is not working, she is a newlywed spending time with her husband, step daughter, and her dog, Slugger Brady. Tresa is involved with her church and enjoys volunteering whenever she can.
