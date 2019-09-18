Tess Rafols wakes you up with a smile as part of 3TV's Good Morning Arizona family. You can find her anchoring with Javier Soto 4:30am-6am weekdays, then doing segments and reports until 10am.
The Southern California native joined Arizona's family in January 2005 after anchoring the weekday morning shows at WTOL in Toledo, Ohio and KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara, Calif. She began her career reporting for the Orange County News Channel.
This journalist has covered all types of stories, from disasters like an F-5 tornado to Presidential visits to investigative reports. But her most favorite stories to tell are those that touch people's hearts and helps folks in need, like she does as part of Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. Tess also loves sharing money-saving and time saving ideas, just ways to make life a little easier in her segments like “Tess’ Tips” and “Try it Tuesday with Tess.”
Tess loves being involved with community events, especially working with animal organizations and children's charities like the the Arizona Humane Society, March of Dimes and the Salvation Army
She graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Tess’ proudest moment is the birth of her triplets- Cooper, Jaxon and Zoey. Born at just 30 weeks, she calls them her “little miracles.” They are now healthy, active kids in grade school. Tess jokes that being at 3TV is her “break” and the real work begins when she gets home. She plays taxi-mom doing carpool school pickup and shuttling the kids to and from practices and activities. But Tess wouldn’t have it any other way! She and her family love exploring Arizona, hiking, fishing, watching movies and playing board games.
Tess loves connecting with her viewers through social media. So reach out to her with any story ideas, when you find a great restaurant/product to try or a great dress sale, maybe have a cool life-hack to try or even just to say hi!
Join Tess and the rest of the Good Morning Arizona family weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.