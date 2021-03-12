Susan Campbell is a consumer investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side. She joined Arizona’s Family in January 2020.
Before making a cross-country move to Arizona, Susan held the same title at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars for consumers. During her time in the Ocean State, she also covered several high profile stories for the station, including the Aaron Hernandez murder trial and the capture of Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Her series of reports on the failed launch of Rhode Island’s $364 million benefits eligibility computer system prompted special legislative hearings and led to the resignations of several senior administrators.
Susan landed her first job in television news as a reporter and producer at WKTV in Utica, New York. She also worked at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.
Susan graduated cum laude from Syracuse University with bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism, political science and Spanish. As part of her undergraduate studies she spent a semester abroad in Madrid, Spain.
Susan and her husband, Steve have a son who loves trucks and cars (and really anything with wheels). Whenever they have a free moment together, they enjoy playing golf at the Valley’s beautiful courses.
Connect with Susan
