If you live anywhere in the world and have logged onto the Internet, chances are you’ve seen Mr. Stanley Roberts’ award-winning news segments, once a regular feature on TV in San Francisco, now based in Phoenix, Arizona, Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.
Mr. Roberts is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was raised in Camden, New Jersey, home of Campbell Soups. Mr. Roberts moved to Salinas Valley in 1984, where he played a big role with the start-up of KCBA Fox 35 News, and where he worked as a floor camera operator.
He then moved to Los Angeles in 1990 where he became a multi-award winning broadcast photojournalist as a videographer for KABC, KCBS, KTTV and for the syndicated show “LAPD - Life on the Beat.” Some of his many accomplishments include several Emmy Nominations and four Golden Mike Press Television-Radio Association Awards. In the course of his impressive career as a photojournalist, Mr. Roberts has covered many high-profile events including the O.J. Simpson and Rodney King trials, the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, the North Hollywood shootout, the Malibu fires, the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, and the Scott Peterson Trial. Stanley has also received multiple letters of recognition from the United States Congress, the State of California Senate and many other government agencies. In 2016 Stanley was awarded the Police and Sheriffs Award of San Mateo County, an award usually reserved for Police Chiefs and Sheriffs of California.
Mr. Roberts currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona and is the father of two daughters ages 21 and 14. You can find Mr. Roberts on Facebook sharing stories and talking to his over 150,000 friends. Mr. Roberts is also on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with over 100,000 subscribers.
No one can be good all of the time but the next time you think about ignoring Arizona laws just remember Stanley Roberts might be watching and armed with a camera!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.