Spencer Blake joined Arizona's Family in March of 2018. He came to Phoenix from KRON 4 News in San Francisco, where he worked as a one-man-band reporter.
During his two years in the Bay Area he spent several weeks doing live reports from the huge wine country wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties in 2017. His station sent him to the Las Vegas Strip to cover 2017 shooting massacre, and Spencer found crucial information about the deadly Oakland warehouse fire that killed more than 30 people in 2016. He also captured the chaos and violence in the streets of Berkeley during various protests there.
Before that, Spencer anchored Good Morning Idaho at KIVI-TV in Boise for 5 years. He was nominated for an Emmy as anchor/producer of the show in 2012. He started his TV news career at KAUZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was a reporter and also morning anchor.
Spencer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brigham Young University. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a Broadcast Journalism emphasis and minored in music.
It was Spencer's love of people (and talking) that got him interested in journalism. He's fluent in Spanish.
Spencer was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He and his wife Whitney adopted their two boys. He could spend hours telling you about the miracles that brought their family together. The Blakes love "This Is Us," playing in the pool, people-watching, and photography. It's not uncommon for Spencer and his family to sing along loudly to songs from 'The Greatest Showman' in the car or at home. Sometimes it evolves into dancing.
Though he's living in PAC-12 country now, he’ll always be a die-hard BYU football fan.
Connect with Spencer