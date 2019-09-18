A nine-time Emmy award winner, Sean McLaughlin serves as the weeknight news anchor for CBS 5.
The versatile, broadcast journalist joined the CBS 5 News team in 2006. Prior to his return to the Valley, he served as MSNBC's weekday main meteorologist and Sunday weather anchor on NBC's "Weekend TODAY" with Lester Holt and Campbell Brown.
He frequently Joined Matt, Katie and Ann on the weekday TODAY show filling in for Al Roker.
Sean is married with four children and enjoys exploring the Grand Canyon State with his family.
