Ryan Simms joined Arizona’s Family in September 2018, after spending nearly a decade reporting and anchoring the news in Washington State.
Despite living in the Northwest for so long, Ryan isn’t remotely worried about being in the scorching Arizona heat. Having grown up in Las Vegas, he is used to the dry, desert heat, and is thrilled to be living in the Valley of the Sun!
Ryan was raised in Boulder City, Nevada and is a proud graduate of UNLV. His first job in television was as a reporter in Yakima, WA for KIMA-TV.
[RELATED: Recent reports by Ryan Simms]
After two years, he then anchored and reported the news for KEPR-TV in Pasco, WA.
Most recently, Ryan worked as an anchor and reporter for KREM-TV in Spokane, WA. While there, he was the main breaking news reporter, broadcasting live during wildfires, winter storms, police standoffs, and every tense situation possible.
Ryan is now thrilled to be able to broadcast from equally important situations in Phoenix!
When he’s not at work, you can find Ryan in the kitchen, always trying the newest and weirdest recipes. He then burns those excess calories by being an avid runner, where he logs an average of six miles each day!
Ryan would love to hear from you!
Connect with Ryan