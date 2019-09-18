Royal Norman and his wife, Nancy, have lived in Arizona in the summer of 1981.
As they drove into town that hot August afternoon, they were met by a huge dust storm. "It's going to rain," they said to each other. It did not. Thus, they were introduced to Arizona weather.
Norman graduated from Arizona State University in 1984 with a degree in meteorology-climatology. That summer, he started working at 3TV as the weekend meteorologist, earning his American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval for both television and radio broadcasting.
During that first 12 years at 3TV, Norman logged thousands of miles traveling the Grand Canyon State, doing the weather and telling interesting stories about the people of our state.
In 1994, teamed with Jodi Applegate, Norman was part of the crew that launched Good Morning Arizona. Nobody knew at the time it would become one of the top-rated local morning shows in the country.
In 1996, Norman and his family moved to Atlanta, where he was the chief meteorologist at WXIA-TV, the NBC affiliate. His favorite part of that job was chasing hurricanes - something that never happened in Arizona.
Returning to 3TV in 2001, Norman is now Arizona's Family's chief meteorologist. He works weekday nights, appearing on Good Evening Arizona, 3TV News at Nine and 3TV News at 10.
