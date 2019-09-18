Nicole Crites

A two-time Emmy award winner, Nicole has been telling stories about valley newsmakers for more than a decade.
In addition to anchoring Good Evening Arizona weeknights, she is one of our main 3TV Originals contributors, focusing on in- depth features and investigations to bring context and perspective to concerns and trends in our community and our world.
Before joining 3TV, Nicole was the morning anchor at our sister station, CBS 5 for 10 years.
Nicole says the best part of her job is meeting new people and learning something new everyday.
She's an Arizona native who grew up in a family of eight down in Tucson where she met and married her high school sweetheart.
She got her first job in TV as an intern who worked her way up to part- time reporter and assignment editor listening to scanners and coordinating crews to cover breaking news at KVOA in Tucson.
She also spent a summer interning at 48 Hours in Manhattan.
After graduating from the University of Arizona, Nicole moved to the Inland Northwest, where she spent four years reporting and anchoring at KREM 2 News in Spokane, WA.
In 2004, she and her husband moved back to Arizona to start a family, she says they never had a seven year itch, they had a seven year baby!
Now they have 2 kids, Callie & Cayden, and love taking R-V road trips to explore our Arizona lakes and forests with their Jack Russell Terrier, Dash.
Nicole loves to read and keep busy with community service and crafts, like quilting baby blankets, something her mom taught her to do by hand in elementary school.
Nicole's passion for storytelling and helping others is why she got into journalism.
She won an Emmy for her field anchoring of the deadly Tucson shooting and assassination attempt of then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and another for her "Keeping the Promise" series on military struggles and success profiles.
She is an active board member for the nonprofit, Military Assistance Mission, supporting our Arizona military families and wounded heroes.
She believes everyone has a story and says the most interesting people she has interviewed are always the ordinary people you might pass on the street otherwise, never knowing the extraordinary things they are doing every day and its an honor to be able to spotlight some of their stories.
If you have a story you’d like to share with Nicole, send her a note on social media or email her.
