Nick King is the newest sports anchor and reporter for Arizona's Family. Before Phoenix, he worked at television stations in California, Missouri and Virginia. He graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
Nick is living a childhood dream by attending hundreds of memorable games and talking about them on TV (while trying to be both informative and funny) – but he’s found that the truly unforgettable days in this profession center around telling the stories of people the public might otherwise never know about.
He received a regional Emmy nomination for a documentary about an amazing blind girl running on her elementary school cross-country team. He also won Edward R. Murrow sports reporting awards for features on numerous stories:
• A high-schooler who fought Cystic Fibrosis by surfing as often as possible.
• A young woman skiing down a mountain for the first time since a terrible car accident made her blind.
• A 160 lb. dad pushing his 260 lb. autistic son in the Boston Marathon
• A young man with Down syndrome who inspired a court storming after scoring his first career basket on senior night.
• A runner on the Autism spectrum who completed a marathon after doctors thought he might never walk.
When he’s not looking for the next one of those memorable stories, Nick enjoys cooking, reading, nature photography, road tripping, playing basketball, golfing, hiking, trail running and just about anything else that involves a good sweat.