The love of storytelling started for Monica at a very young age. While other kids were playing four square during recess, she was telling ghost stories to her fellow 2nd grade classmates. The need to provoke emotion and move people with her stories continues today.
Monica is a General Assignment Reporter during the weekday evening newscasts. Her path to Arizona’s Family started in our nation’s capital at the NBC affiliate WRC. There, she worked as a production assistant and writer. In 2008, She helped field produce Pope Benedict XVIs first visit to Washington, D.C.
Since then, some of the high-profile news stories she has been on include Orlando Nightclub Shooting, Disney Gator attack, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. During Hurricane Florence, Monica and her photographer were shooting video near downtown Lumberton, NC, in an area devastated by flooding. They heard a cry for help. That’s when they spotted a man waving a T-shirt in the air. They called rescue crews who were loading up for the day and helped facilitate the rescue three men stranded in their home. Monica also spent the days following California’s Camp Fire speaking and telling the stories of people seeking refuge at evacuation shelters.
In 2014 Monica fell in love with the beauty of the desert as a Morning Reporter at KVOA in Tucson, Arizona.
She also me her husband right here in the Valley.
Monica is no stranger to the Southwest as a proud graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso.
She attended an international High School in Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico where she learned to speak Spanish.
Before moving to sunny Arizona, she worked as a reporter in San Diego and as a weekend anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.
When she’s not on TV, you'll find her exploring all the amazing food and culture of the desert.
She’s currently on a quest to try every Mexican restaurant in the Valley.
Got a story idea? Email her at monica.garcia@azfamily.com
Connect with Monica