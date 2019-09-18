Mark has been the sideline reporter for the D'backs, Suns, Cardinals, Coyotes, ASU, U of A, Mercury and Rattlers telecasts. Mark's work won five Emmy Awards over a four-year span.
Mark McClune joined Arizona's Family in September in 2012. You can catch Mark on the anchor desk Monday through Wednesday and Saturday. On Sundays, he's out reporting in the field.
Mark has been in the Valley since 2006. Mark has worked at Fox Sports Arizona. He's called play by play for everything from Pac 12 sporting events to local track meets.
A graduate of the University of Texas, Mark started his career covering the Longhorns for News 8 in Austin. He was sports director at KTVL in Medford, OR and also spent three years at KREM in Spokane, WA.
When Mark isn't working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons.
If you have a sports story idea he would love to hear it. Just shoot him an email or tweet him.
Connect with Mark