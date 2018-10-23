Mallory Moore has been a familiar face on TV in Phoenix for several years, and joined Arizona's Family in October 2017 as a freelance reporter. You can catch her anchoring weather, traffic, and reporting, as she is a regular fill-in for many different roles. After nearly a decade working full-time in news, Mallory enjoys having a career she loves while balancing time with her family.
Before moving the Valley, Mallory worked as an anchor, traffic anchor, and feature reporter at WTOL in Toledo, Ohio. Before that, Mallory worked close to home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked at KSL-TV, where she was both on-air and behind the camera for the lifestyle show Studio 5. Mallory began her career in TV news in Minot, North Dakota as the evening anchor for the NBC affiliate.
Mallory graduated from Brigham Young University where she earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. She was also a member of the BYU Track & Field team. One of her most memorable experiences while in college was interning at the Today Show in New York City. Mallory also studied abroad in London for a semester and traveled through Europe.
Mallory grew up in Utah and loves living back on the west side of the country, closer to family. Mallory and her husband have two young sons, and they love to travel. She also enjoys running, trying new restaurants, roller coasters, and Diet Coke.
