Lauren Reimer joined the Arizona's Family in June 2016. You can catch her reports weeknights at 9 and 10 p.m.
She was born in Racine, Wisconsin, and if you listen closely, you may still catch a little of her Midwestern accent.
Reimer is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, where she studied Broadcast Journalism.
Despite growing up in the cold, she has come to love our Arizona heat, and now calls the Valley home.
Reimer previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, reporting on topics that matter to Arizonans, including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America.
Before that, Reimer worked for WREX in Rockford, IL, where she covered everything from blizzards to tornadoes.
When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to be outdoors; going camping, hiking, and exploring the beauty of our sunny state.
