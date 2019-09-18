Arizona native Kylee Cruz grew up watching 3TV so it was a dream come true when she joined Arizona's Family in 2014.
You can catch her anchoring Good Morning Arizona every Saturday and Sunday in addition to reporting several days during the week. She can also be spotted doing weather and traffic for both 3TV and CBS 5.
Kylee loves helping people start their day with a smile even if it means waking up at 2 a.m. The best part of her job is getting out into the community and meeting people from all over the Valley. You can regularly catch her reporting from a school pep assembly, working up a sweat during a fitness segment or talking about a new restaurant or community event!
Before working in Phoenix, Kylee spent three years reporting for KXLY in Spokane, WA. During her time in the Inland Northwest, Kylee reported on a wide variety of topics from winter snowstorms to summer wildfires, and regularly filled in on the anchor desk.
Kylee grew up in Yuma and graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She was selected as the Cronkite School’s Outstanding Graduate and was even the university’s Homecoming Queen her senior year.
Kylee was recently listed in PHOENIX magazine's first-ever 40 Under 40 issue.
When she's not reporting, Kylee loves traveling, spending time with friends and family and eating her way around town!
Connect with Kylee