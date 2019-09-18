Meteorologist Kim Quintero joined Arizona’s Family in February of 2013.
You can regularly catch her weekends on “Good Morning, Arizona!” from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., while forecasting from fun events and businesses around the Valley. She can also be spotted weekdays on weather, traffic and reporting for both 3TV and CBS 5.
Kim was born and raised in Fresno, California, but considers Arizona her true home.
Prior to tracking the monsoon, flash floods, dust storms, snow storms, and wildfires of Arizona, she was in Greenville, South Carolina for several years. There, she reported from the Carolina coastline as Superstorm Sandy and several other hurricanes moved through. When an EF 2 tornado damaged homes and injured 10 people in North Carolina, Kim covered the destruction. From freezing rain, large hail, and their legendary humid, “air you can wear” summers, Kim tracked and forecasted almost everything Mother Nature could dish out.
Before the Southeast, Kim lived in the Pacific Northwest, and worked at a TV station in Eugene, Oregon for two years. There, she reported and forecasted for the Willamette Valley, the Cascades and the Oregon Coast.
Kim has been honored with a number of awards from the Associated Press, including Best Investigative Reporting in Oregon for an in-depth series on if government agencies were prepared to respond to mass destruction from a large-scale earthquake. Most recently in Arizona, she’s received two NATAS Emmy Awards for her work on AZ Family’s annual monsoon specials.
After earning a BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Fresno State, she launched her career at a TV station in her hometown. She later went on to complete the Geosciences Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State.
When Kim’s not on air, you can find her sweating at OrangeTheory Fitness, hiking, running, fishing, or really doing anything outdoors. She also loves trying new Valley restaurants, going to concerts, rooting for the Cardinals, DBacks, Suns and Coyotes, cooking, taking pictures of awesome sunrises and sunsets, and exploring all of God’s beautiful country in Arizona.
Connect with Kim