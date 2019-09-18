Kim Powell joined Arizona’s Family in July 2018. She came to Phoenix after reporting for WINK in Fort Myers, FL for the last three years.
During those three years, Kim traveled to the east coast to cover Hurricane Matthew, which narrowly missed the hotel she was staying in. However, the following year, Kim reported live from her own boarded-up home during Hurricane Irma, which wreaked havoc across Southwest Florida. Once the storm passed, she trekked the streets in waders telling the many stories of survival, loss, and despair.
Also while in Fort Myers, Kim reported live from countless wildfires during the dry season and covered a mass shooting at a small club just a few miles from the station. During her time there, she saw the crime rate peak and reported on how law enforcement planned to resolve the many issues ahead of them. The Naples Press Club awarded Kim with the “2017 Outstanding Young Broadcast Journalist Award.”
Prior to that, Kim reported for KWES in Midland, TX for one year, covering the news across all of West Texas. Her most memorable moment from Midland is when she went viral for rapping before a live shot.
Kim got her start in the news industry behind the scenes. She worked as an assignment editor at KTNV in Las Vegas, NV. There, she listened to police and fire scanners and organized the reporter/photographer crews while working closely with the producers.
Kim graduated from Bemidji State University, a small school in northern Minnesota. She played for the Beaver softball team for two years before deciding to focus on her studies (and ice her injured shoulder.) By that time, she became the Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper.
Kim is excited to be in Phoenix as her family has called Apache Junction home for the last six years.
When Kim isn’t in the field, she likes to hike, kayak, and enjoy the great outdoors. When she’s not outside, she’s probably hanging out with her two cats, Zipper and Buckle!
Connect with Kim