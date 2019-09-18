This is Jessica Parsons’ third tour of duty in the Arizona's Family newsroom, always feeling like she’s truly home when working here. Jessica’s journalism career began in the mid-90s, and as they say, timing is everything.
With a fresh journalism degree from Arizona State University in 1994, Jessica was one of the first news producers on Good Morning Arizona. Here, she led a newsroom of writers through high-profile stories including the Oklahoma City bombing, the O.J. Simpson trial and the JonBenet Ramsey case.
In 1996, Jessica became a reporter for WHBQ-FOX 13 in Memphis. But being away from home and her future husband proved too difficult. She returned to 3TV in 1997, launching a cable news program and an evening news health franchise.
In 2002, Jessica stepped away from local TV for a new adventure in real estate sales, eventually working for the developers of DC Ranch and Silverleaf. This is where fate stepped in and brought her back into the world of media.
A real estate meeting with the publishers of Phoenix Woman magazine turned into the job of a lifetime. Jessica became the Editor-in-Chief of the publication in 2008, followed by two other Valley magazines, all the while producing road shows for Arizona Highways TV. Phew!
In 2014, Jessica was asked to return to Good Morning Arizona, where it all began. And, it just feels right! Here, you’ll find her behind-the-scenes producing Emmy nominated Field Trip Friday road shows, along with in-studio and field segments. You’ll also see her pulling double-duty in front of the camera, as a general assignment reporter during the week, nights and weekends. Her work is a passion she just can’t stop.
When Jessica is not working, you’ll find her working out at Orange Theory, on the sidelines of a baseball field rooting for her teenaged son, or taking care of her many dogs (we hear up to eight pups at one point). Life motto: “If a little is good, then 'more' must be better.”
Connect with Jessica