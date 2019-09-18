A Southern California native and a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, Javier Soto has called Arizona home for the last 14 years.
His news journey started after an internship led to a full-time producing gig at KTLA in Los Angeles his senior year. After producing for two years, Soto decided it was time to step out of the shadows of his on-air colleagues at KTLA to find out if he had the skills to work in front of the camera.
That question was answered quickly at KPVI in Pocatello, ID. Soto's broadcasting horizons broadened dramatically as he learned how to do it all in the cold confines of the Northwest -- cameraman, live-truck operator, editor, producer, reporter and anchor. When he wasn't eating potatoes, Soto anchored the No. 1-rated morning newscast in southeastern Idaho for more than a year.
[RELATED: Recent reports by Javier]
After two years of sharpening his skills, Soto believed it was time to continue his broadcasting learning process in a warmer climate.
Soto then took his talents to Arizona, working at 3TV. He started in Flagstaff working as the Bureau Chief of Northern Arizona.
Connect with Javier
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Email
After covering the Northern Arizona portion of the state for two years, he was promoted to the main station to work for the award-winning Good Morning Arizona. He has worked his way through ranks, starting as the GMAZ reporter, then promoted to weekend anchor, 430 a.m. anchor, 9 a.m. anchor and now you can find him anchoring Monday-Friday, 4:30 a.m.-6 a.m.
Soto has covered every major story in Arizona including the Jodi Arias murder trial, that Yarnell Hill Wildfire in which 19 hotshots were killed, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the Phoenix serial shooter, to name a few.
His most successful accomplishment in Arizona was meeting and marrying his beautiful wife, Beatrice. When he's not working, you can find them enjoying the many amazing areas across the state and eating at the many fabulous restaurants.
Join him on Good Morning Arizona Monday-Friday with the rest of the family.