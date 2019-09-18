Jared Dillingham

Jared anchors the News at 8 on 3TV, and reports for both 3TV and CBS5.
Over his decade in Phoenix, Jared has reported for all shifts, and anchored both mornings and weekends.
Since moving to Arizona in 2008, Jared has covered everything from Senator John McCain's campaign for president, to the Jodi Arias trial, to the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Jared grew up in New York, and graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.
After internships at News12 Long Island and NBC in Washington, DC, Jared moved to beautiful "Big Sky Country." He spent a year at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, before moving to KREM in Spokane, Washington.
The Valley has truly become "home" for Jared. He lives in Phoenix, and spends his mornings listening to as many news/political podcasts as possible, while walking his (now elderly) rescue dogs, Gabby and Bree.
On his days off, Jared can be found hiking Piestewa Peak or Camelback Mountain.
He also travels as much as possible and runs a blog with advice on visiting cities around the world.
Connect with Jared