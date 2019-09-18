You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.
Jaime created and cultivates her weekly Wednesday franchise, "Jaime's Local Love", in which she tells the stories of Arizona's local business owners. Her love of the entrepreneurial spirit comes from her family. The Cerretas have been making candy at the Cerreta Candy Company in Glendale for almost 50 years.
Jaime is a Valley native who grew up in Phoenix, went to Chaparral High School and graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism. She was recently inducted into the Scottsdale Unified School District Foundation's Hall of Excellence alongside big names like Linda Carter and US Congressman David Schweikert.
The readers of Arizona Foothills Magazine named Jaime "News Anchor of the Year" in both 2017 and 2018. Jaime is a committed advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, the Scottsdale League for the Arts and Kaity's Way.
She is honored to serve the people of her hometown in a field she truly loves.
