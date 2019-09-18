Heidi Goitia is the traffic reporter and fill-in anchor for CBS 5 This Morning. She previously worked at sister station 3TV for Good Morning Arizona.
No stranger to the television, she worked at KNAZ, the KPNX Flagstaff station, right out of college. She anchored and reported there for almost five years before taking some time from the news world to enjoy the adventure known as motherhood.
She has two sons and one daughter who keep her busy and, yes, a little bit crazy. Perhaps that’s why she’s so at home in the organized chaos of a newsroom.
Goitia is an Arizona native. She was born and raised in Flagstaff, and is a proud alumna of Northern Arizona University. She traded snowy winters for scorching summers in 2004 and has a great appreciation of the adventures the Valley offers.
As a lover of the outdoors, Goitia would, given the choice, opt for a weekend camping trip over fancy spa retreat without a second thought. Her inherent sense of adventure -- she loves hiking and kayaking -- comes in handy as a reporter. From tackling the Xrteme Air Park obstacle course to surfing the FlowRider, and from learning pole fitness to facing the creepiness of the Valley's scariest Halloween attractions, she's willing to try pretty much anything for the sake of the show.
One of Goitia's favorite things to do is scour the Valley metro area for its hidden gems -- and there are many.
