Heather Moore, an Emmy Award winning journalist, anchors the primetime news on 3TV.
After nearly five years at 3TV in Phoenix, Heather moved to San Diego where she was the primary anchor for the nightly news at 6 and 10 o'clock for KUSI.
She returned to the Phoenix 2 years later and eventually joined the prestigious CBS 5 investigative team.
Heather's adventures in news have taken her to amazing heights. She was privileged to fly both with the famed Air Force Thunderbirds and also jumped out of a plane with the Army's Golden Knights parachute team.
As part of the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program, Heather was honored to fly to the bottom of the Grand Canyon in a Chinook helicopter with Santa Claus, to deliver toys to the Havasupai Indian children.
In California, Heather covered the historic recall of Gov. Gray Davis and countless wildfires in the northern part of the state.
Here in Arizona, she chronicled the 15-day hostage standoff at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye and covered the Phoenix Serial Shooter and the Baseline Killer stories.
Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Rocky Mountain Chapter of NATAS where she recently earned an Emmy Award for her report on The Politics of Public Safety.
Heather's professional career began as the evening anchor at KYMA in Yuma, AZ, before taking a job at her hometown station, KCRA, the NBC affiliate in Sacramento. She likes to joke, however, that her start came much earlier.
As the middle of five kids, she was often nominated as the spokesperson for the group when it came to family gatherings.
Heather graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California, was a member of two honor societies and proudly supports her Trojans.
A beach girl at heart, Heather enjoys the outdoors. The mother of four loves to travel, work-out and read, but admittedly spends most of her free time with her husband, trying to keep up with their adorable little boy.
Connect with Heather