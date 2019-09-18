Gina Maravilla is a local Arizona girl.
She attended High School in Glendale, at Deer Valley High School, where she was a basketball player. She then went on to become a Sun Devil. At Arizona State University, she earned two degrees, in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science, with a minor in Sociology.
Gina worked at "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C. while she attended Georgetown University. She then started at 3TV as a 19-year-old intern. Gina worked her way up the ladder, becoming a reporter and weekend anchor. She spent 10 years of her career at Channel 3 before she left the desert for the beach.
She anchored and reported at BayNews 9 in Tampa, Florida, where she covered Florida's 2004 presidential campaign, Central Command during the start of the Iraq war and the explosion of the Space Shuttle Columbia. But after surviving four hurricanes, Gina knew it was time to come home.
Back in Phoenix, she anchored the morning and midday newscasts at KPHO. But after giving birth to her son in 2006, Gina took on the job of stay-at-home mom. Then in 2007, Gina and her husband of more than 10 years welcomed home their daughter.
When Gina returned to 3TV October, 2009, it was like coming home for her.
All of her reporting experience and knowledge of Valley roadways comes in handy as she helps viewers navigate the morning rush hour.
Join Gina and the rest of the Good Morning Arizona family weekdays starting at 4:30 a.m.