Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch joined Arizona's Family in June 2012 as the station’s political editor.
In this role, Welch oversees all aspects of our political coverage across the station’s digital platforms.
Welch also hosts the station’s political show, Politics Unplugged.
Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and provides a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona.
Prior to joining Arizona's Family, he was a co-founder of the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government.
During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on Politics Unplugged and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005, appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows.
When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
