Carissa Planalp is an award-winning reporter who joined 3TV, CBS 5 in October 2016.
She is happy to be back in the valley covering issues that matter in her hometown. Born and raised in Maryvale, Carissa is a graduate of Trevor Browne High School and went on to the University of Arizona in Tucson to obtain bachelor’s degrees in Media Arts and Creative Writing.
Carissa began her news career at 3TV in 2005 as a morning show writer and field producer. She learned from the best in the business, and with help from fantastic mentors, she decided to begin reporting.
Carissa went to Yuma as a general assignment reporter covering topics including border security. During her time there, Carissa had the chance to interview high-profile individuals including an exclusive interview with then-homeland security secretary Michael Chertoff about operations at Arizona’s ports of entry.
Based on her work in Yuma, Carissa earned the Associated Press Reporter of the Year award for her breaking news coverage of an armed standoff and an interview with a teenaged victim of sexual assault who shared her story to inspire others to endure the court process and bring offenders to justice.
Carissa returned to the Old Pueblo in 2010 as a reporter at Tucson’s Fox 11. She would later go on to work for the combined stations Fox 11 and KOLD 13. While there she moved up in the ranks eventually anchoring all weekend broadcasts and leading an enthusiastic team of journalists. Carissa earned the prestigious Edward R Murrow award for a report on a type of welfare that is difficult to track.
Being back in the Valley is a dream come true for Carissa. She enjoys hiking and running, spending time with family and watching her nephew grow up!
