A fixture at 3TV for nearly 30 years, Bruce Haffner, aka ChopperGuy, is a familiar face to Arizona television viewers.
A graduate of Arizona State University, Haffner first joined 3TV in 1983 as a photographer. Once he started shooting video from the station’s helicopter, he was hooked on flying and the pilot encouraged Haffner to learn to fly.
Haffner trained to earn his pilot's license and eventually began flying and reporting from 3TV's helicopter, covering news, traffic and features for both Good Morning Arizona and Good Evening Arizona.
Grounded by the economy in 2009, Haffner was determined to get back to do what he does best -- flying.
To make that happen, he started his own helicopter company and partnered with 3TV to provide aerial news coverage.
On June 2, 2011, Haffner was back in the air for Good Morning Arizona and loving every minute of it. He's not the only one; 3TV viewers were thrilled to see him back in the pilot's seat.
Haffner said good-bye to 3TV viewers again at the end of May when KTVK's contract with his company, Chopperguy LLC, expired.
Less than a month later, Meredith, which owned competitor CBS 5, acquired 3TV and moved quickly to get Haffner back on the air, this time with an expanded audience.
Haffner returned to 3TV and debuted on CBS 5 on Oct. 1, 2014.
Not only does Haffner cover the news as it happens, the Arizona's Family Newschopper allows him to share a unique perspective on many features stories.
Haffner is married to former "Your Life A to Z" host Lisa Haffner, herself a veteran of the 3TV newsroom.
You can catch Haffner's live reports from the Lyons Roofing Newschopper weekdays on Good Morning Arizona, as well as on CBS 5 This Morning.
Haffner laughs when he says he can’t decide which he loves more… flying or shooting the video.
