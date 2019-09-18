Brittni Thomason joined Arizona’s Family in December 2018. She’s a Peoria native who graduated from Liberty High School. Brittni most recently reported for KWCH Eyewitness News in Wichita, KS. During that time she covered tornadoes, countless fires and snow storms. One of her first big stories includes interviewing the twin brother of a man convicted of plotting to bomb Somali immigrants.
She took her first news job in Tyler, Texas after graduating from The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU.
In college, she helped start a not-for-profit called Miss Sparkles Fun Beauty Pageant. It’s aimed to enrich lives of women with disabilities. Brittni also cheered on The Arizona Coyotes during her college years as a member of Paw Patrol.
When Brittni isn’t reporting, she likes reading, hiking and finding the best tea in town.
She’s excited to return to the sunshine with her family and three dogs.
If you ever have a story idea, she'd love to hear from you.
Connect with Brittni