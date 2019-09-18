Brandon Lee makes a return to Arizona’s Family as the main anchor for CBS5 & 3TV.
Brandon first came to Arizona as the evening anchor for 3TV in 2014. When not anchoring the news in studio, Brandon is known for his in-depth reporting on issues impacting Valley residents. Brandon won an Emmy for his mini-documentary on the opioid crisis. The report busted every stereotype society has of heroin addicts. His report on needle exchanges helped influence lawmakers to create new laws making life-saving drugs like Narcan readily available to addicts.
Brandon is also a best-selling author. He spent most of 2019 writing and publishing a memoir about surviving child sex abuse, which led him down a dark path of addiction. Brandon wanted to share his story to help end the stigma around mental health. He wrote his book so that others feel safe to ask for help. Brandon is now one of the most sought-after speakers for mental health conferences.
Brandon has worked in TV News for 20 years. He spent time in NYC as a producer for NBC during the 9/11 terror attacks. Brandon eventually worked as an investigative reporter & anchor in Hartford, Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and currently here in Phoenix.
Brandon rejoined Arizona’s Family in September of 2019, after less than a year being away. He is now the evening anchor for the CBS 5 News at 6:30 p.m. & 10 p.m. You can also watch him on 3TV at 8 p.m. weeknights.
Brandon is an artist, skier, wakeboarder… well, anything fun!
Connect with Brandon