Ashlee DeMartino’s fascination with weather began at a young age. Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri she was captivated by the incredible Midwest storms.
[RELATED: Stories by Ashlee DeMartino]
Her favorite memory as a child is taking walks in the rain with her mother.
As a multi-Emmy award-winning meteorologist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion has always been weather.
As a meteorologist, Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100-car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mississippi State University’s Broadcast and Operational Meteorology Program.
But her life’s greatest accomplishment is her daughter Savannah.
FUN FACTS ABOUT ASHLEE
• Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
• Worked for Mattel as Barbie
• Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
• World Traveler
• Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
• Cat named Tino
Connect with Ashlee