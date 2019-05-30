Arrianee LeBeau joined Arizona’s Family in March 2019.
She grew up in Orange County, California but prior to moving to Phoenix, she anchored and reported the news for six years in Norfolk, Va for WVEC-TV.
There she was nominated for two EMMYs, won two AP awards and two of the station’s Ricky King Service Awards, which are given for outstanding achievement and going above the expectations of journalistic excellence.
Arrianee has covered a wide range of national and local news stories. One of her most memorable stories was about a football coach that helped save kids from street violence with a program called the Berkley Timberwolves.
Arrianee also gained extensive military reporting in a city with the country’s largest US NAVY base and had her fair share of severe weather coverage reporting in snow storms, hurricanes and tropical storms throughout Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
During her time in Virginia, Arrianee also served as an Adjunct Professor at Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications in Hampton, Va and as a dance fitness instructor.
She began her journalism career in Eugene, Oregon for KVAL-TV. There she served as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the station's CBS and Fox affiliates.
Arrianee received her Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Riverside.
When she’s not working she enjoys traveling, trying new fitness classes and mentoring. Arrianee is excited to be in the Valley and looks forward to exploring some fitness classes and restaurants.
