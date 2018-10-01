Emmy Award-winning meteorologist April Warnecke joined Arizona's Family in 2005.
You can catch her bright and early, delivering forecasts weekday mornings on 3TV's Good Morning! Arizona.
April grew up in the Valley and is very familiar with the excitement of Arizona weather. After graduating from Gilbert High School, April moved to Tucson to study at the University of Arizona. She has both a degree in journalism and meteorology certification.
After school, April moved to Medford, OR to start her broadcast journalism career. She spent a few years at the CBS affiliate there before moving to Spokane, WA and then finally home to join Arizona's Family -- and her own.
April says she grew up watching 3TV and was thrilled to return to Arizona.
She loves forecasting monsoon storms and says the unpredictability of the season is what makes it exciting. From graupel, hail and dust storms to flash flooding and lightning, our Arizona weather is so unique
April and her husband have two sons and love getting outdoors, traveling around Arizona and being involved in this great community they proudly call home.
Join April and the rest of the family Monday through Fridays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Good Morning Arizona on 3TV.