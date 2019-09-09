NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The CBS 5 Watch and Win Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time ("M.S.T.") and ends Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. M.S.T. ("Sweepstakes Period"). Entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. M.S.T. each day following the airing of a weekday code word, with the final entry deadline at 11:59 a.m. M.S.T. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSOR: KPHO-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013. Prize provided by Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”).
ENTRY: Watch KPHO-TV’s 10:00 pm Late News from 10:00 – 10:35 pm M.S.T. each weekday of the Sweepstakes Period. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. Then go to www.azfamily.com/goto/Disney and complete the entry form, including the correct daily code word, to register and receive one (1) entry. Each daily code word expires at 11:59 am M.S.T. the day after it airs. Entries attempted using an expired daily code word will not be accepted.
BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for downloading the Arizona’s Family App and referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) Entrants who do not already have the Arizona’s Family App downloaded may gain ten (10) Bonus Entries when they download the Arizona’s Family App onto their smartphone or mobile device. Entrants may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using the uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, entrant will receive two (2) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per daily code word. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Entries attempted using an expired daily code word will not be accepted.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KPHO-TV viewing area in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members’ shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KPHO-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, September 23, 2019, at approximately 1:00 pm M.S.T., KPHO-TV will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received containing a correct code word.
Three (3) winners will each receive a Vacation Package consisting of:
• Room accommodations in one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for two (2) consecutive nights at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel or area hotel (selected by Disney in its sole discretion).
• Up to four (4) Disneyland® Resort 3-Day 1-Park Tickets, good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both Parks on the same day (subject to restrictions).
Total approximate retail value of each prize: $1,740.00. Disneyland® Resort is located at 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802. Transportation to/from the resort is not included, and is the responsibility of the winner(s). One (1) prize per household.
Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Monday, September 23, 2019 at approximately 2:00 pm M.S.T. and must pick up prize redemption information at KPHO-TV’s address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013) during business hours by 5:00 pm M.S.T. on Monday, September 30, 2019. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if potential winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily code word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, certain hotel/room availability at the Premises, which restrictions shall be determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion.
a. Each winner and his/her guests must travel together on the same itinerary.
b. The Vacation Package/Tickets will not include the following: airfare, transportation from/to winner’s residence to/from Departure Airport, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees, room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long-distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; or any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein. All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package.
c. Vacation Package and components may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion. Vacation Package components may not be separated. Certain travel restrictions apply.
d. The Vacation Package awarded must be completed prior to Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by winner will be forfeited. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply. An inability to use any tickets will results in forfeiture of such tickets.
e. Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions including availability of accommodations at the Disneyland® Resort. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply.
f. Winners must be at least eighteen (18) years of age to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority, and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.
g. Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.
h. Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.
i. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize.
j. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney. The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable. The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner.
k. The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity release form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets or travel vouchers will not be replaced.
l. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.
m. Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner, and Sponsor will issue all tax forms, including a 1099 form to the winner. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KPHO uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.azfamily.com/site/privacy_policy/. For more information about how Disney Destinations, LLC uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries they are unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 pm M.S.T. on Monday, September 30, 2019, or an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily code word. If winner notification is immediately returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, Disney, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the actual prize value. For winner's list, available after Monday, October 21, 2019, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winner’s List/CBS 5 Watch and Win Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes” at Sponsors’ address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.