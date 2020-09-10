NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The 2020 KPHO Pigskin Pick ‘Em Contest begins on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at approximately 12:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (“M.S.T.”) and ends at the completion of the pro football regular season on Sunday, January 3, 2021 (“Contest Period”). Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Void where prohibited.
SPONSORS: KPHO/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; Valley Hyundai Dealers c/o Canvas Worldwide, 12015 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista, CA 90094.
Entering the 2020 KPHO Pigskin Pick ‘Em Contest will also cause Aptivada, LLC to enter you into the national Aptivada 2020 Pro Football Challenge. You may also be presented opportunities by Aptivada, LLC to participate in related national challenges. These national challenges do not affect the KPHO contest in any way. The national challenge is administered and sponsored by Aptivada, LLC and not KPHO. Official rules for the Aptivada Pro Football Challenge are available below. As such, KPHO and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the Aptivada Pro Football Challenge. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO ENTER THE APTIVADA PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.
ENTRY: To enter, go to http://www.AZFamily.com/goto/pigskin. Create an account by completing and submitting the online entry form. Following registration, select the team that you believe will be the winner of each 2020 pro football regular season game (256 picks total). Picks may be made all at once, or week by week. Selections may be changed up until games are locked. Thursday and Saturday games are locked approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of each individual game, and Sunday and Monday games are locked at approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the first Sunday game. All times displayed on the schedule are in Eastern Time. Selections must be completed on time, and once a game is locked, changes will not be allowed.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.
ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Arizona in the KPHO-TV viewing area, in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KPHO-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each correctly picked game throughout the Contest Period is worth one (1) point. At the end of the Contest Period, the one (1) player with the highest number of points will be the Grand Prize winner.
If a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game. If a selection is not made for a particular game, it is counted as a loss. If you submit a partial entry and either forget or are unable to complete it, the games you did not pick will count as losses.
TIEBREAKER: If there is a tie for the Grand Prize winner, the winner will be the player who has the better overall pick ratio (correct picks divided by total picks). If there is still a tie, the Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from among all tied potential Grand Prize winners.
RESULTS DISPLAYED ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL VERIFIED BY SPONSORS AND APTIVADA, LLC.
PRIZES: One (1) Grand Prize winner determined via the above method will receive a $1,000.00 Visa Gift Card, valid anywhere Visa is accepted. Approximate retail value: $1,000.00. Gift card is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. One (1) prize per household.
Potential winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Monday, January 4, 2021 at approximately 2:00 PM M.S.T. Winner is responsible for confirming eligibility and returning required winner forms to KPHO-TV electronically within five (5) business days of notification. Once winner has completed and returned all required paperwork, prize will be mailed to winner’s home address. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry. If all games are canceled prior to the entry lock deadline for the first game, this promotion shall be considered cancelled and null and void. If any games, but not all games, are played, the determination of the Grand Prize winner will occur at the announced end of the season, using the tiebreaker methods described herein if necessary.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KPHO uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.azfamily.com/site/privacy_policy/. For more information about how Valley Hyundai Dealers use the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the Grand prize may be awarded to the player with the second highest number of points or is next using the tie breaking procedures. By participating and/or winning a prize, each player and winner releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertisers and/or prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, AZ State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, February 5, 2021 to Winners’ List/KPHO Pigskin Pick ’Em at the KPHO address above.
DISCLAIMER: The Sponsors and this Web site, are in no way connected with, affiliated with or endorsed by the NFL, or any of its affiliated teams, players, or players’ union. All references to any football name or term is purely nominative and not intended to imply any connection, affiliation, or endorsement.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.