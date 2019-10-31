NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Wish for Our Heroes Spa Contest begins Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) and ends Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. MST on Sunday, November 10, 2019, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the contest.
SPONSORS: KPHO-TV/KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; Imagine Backyard Living,15551 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
ENTRY: To nominate a military veteran, go to www.azfamily.com/goto/veteran and complete the registration and nomination form. In your nomination, describe in 150 words or less why you are nominating yourself or another person (must be over the age of 18 and a military veteran who meets the other requirements herein), the nominee’s military background, and how the prize will improve this person’s life. Nomination must also include the nominee’s name, address, and daytime phone number of both the nominator and nominee. If nominating another veteran, please provide your relationship to that person (e.g., parent, relative, friend, employer, etc.). Please do not nominate veterans who will be unable or unwilling to accept the prize as described below.
Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to request additional information from nominators, reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise or disqualify any entries that are deemed obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with KPHO-TV/KTVK-TV editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any nominator/nominee whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.
LIMIT: Each nominator may submit only one (1) nomination. No group entries.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KPHO-TV and KTVK-TV viewing area in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to submit one (1) nomination for themselves or another military veteran 18 years of age or older living in the KPHO-TV and KTVK-TV viewing area described above. Nominators and Nominees may not be employees of Sponsors, or any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KPHO or KTVK wiithin the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.
JUDGING: On or about Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., three representatives of Sponsors will judge and score all eligible entries received based on their responses to the following criteria:
1. why nominee is so deserving (45%)
2. how a spa will improve their life (35%)
3. description of the nominee’s military background (20%)
The one (1) entry receiving the highest score will be the winner. In the event of a tie, the winning entry will be the entry with the highest score in the “why nominee is so deserving” category. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects.
WINNER NOTIFICATION AND PRIZING: The one (1) winner selected via the above method will receive one (1) gift certificate to Imagine Backyard Living (15551 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) redeemable for one (1) Sundance Chelsee® 780 Series 7-Person Spa, with spa installation provided by Imagine Backyard Living. Gift certificate must be redeemed by Monday, November 16, 2020.
Approximate retail value of prize: $12,999.00. Certificate is subject to issuer terms and conditions. One (1) prize per household. Potential winning nominee and nominator (if different people) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at approximately 11:00 a.m. MST, and winning nominee will be responsible for picking up the prize certificate and completing all necessary paperwork at KPHO-TV/ KTVK-TV’s address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013) within five (5) business days of notification. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects. For the avoidance of doubt, prize is awarded to winning nominee.
Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
PRIVACY: By entering this contest, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KPHO-TV/KTVK-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.azfamily.com/site/privacy_policy/. For more information about how Imagine Backyard Living uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.imaginebackyard.com/privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.
OTHER: Sponsors and Aptivada assume no responsibility for entries or votes they are unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries or votes. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the voting process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, force majeure or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors or Aptivada, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established email account associated with the entry. The contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are the copyright of Aptivada, and/or Sponsors. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
RELEASES: Nominators and nominees (after signing release and waiver) authorize the Sponsors to use their name, photo submission(s), voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, photo submission(s), name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and Publicity Release within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, the nomination receiving the next-highest score will be named the winner and notified. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the actual prize value. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, December 2, 2019, to “Winner’s List /2019 Wish for Our Heroes Spa Contest” at the KPHO-TV/ KTVK-TV address above.
KPHO and KTVK’S website Terms of Service applies to all entries:
You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to KPHO and KTVK a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:
Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by KPHO and KTVK will not violate the rights of any third-party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third-party rests solely with you. KPHO, KTVK and its subsidiaries, licensees and third-party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.