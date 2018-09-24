NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Greek Festival Sweepstakes begins on Monday, September 24, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time ("M.S.T.") and ends Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 11:59 a.m. M.S.T. ("Sweepstakes Period"). Entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. M.S.T. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 to be eligible, and will not be acknowledged or returned.
SPONSORS: KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 2716 North Dobson Road, Chandler, AZ 85224.
ENTRY: Go to www.AZFamily.com/goto/greekfest. Complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.
Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KTVK-TV viewing area, in Apache South, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members’ shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KTVK-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at approximately 1:00 p.m. M.S.T., KTVK-TV will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Ten (10) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to the Greek Festival at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church (2716 North Dobson Road Chandler, AZ 85224) and $50.00 in Opa! Bucks. Festival tickets are valid for any one day of the Greek Festival from Friday, October 5 – Sunday, October 7, 2018. Opa! Bucks are valid for food & non-alcoholic beverages at the 2018 Festival. Total approximate retail value of prize: $62.00. Tickets and Opa! Bucks are subject to issuer’s terms and restrictions.
Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. M.S.T. and must confirm receipt of notification via phone or email by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Qualified winners are responsible for completing prize winner forms and returning them to either KTVK’s physical address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013), email address (pbratton@azfamily.com), or fax (602-207-3397) by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, October 5, 2018. Once winner paperwork has been completed and returned, tickets will be available for pickup at the ticket office at the Greek Festival during hours of operation from Friday, October 5 – Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if potential winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KTVK-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.azfamily.com/site/privacy_policy/. For more information about how St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://atasteofgreeceaz.com/?page_id=275. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries they are unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select the potential winner from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) are required to acknowledge receipt of winner notification by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 or an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing. Winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity to KTVK by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, October 5, 2018, or tickets will be forfeited and donated to a 501(c)(3) at KTVK’s discretion. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. For winner's list, available after Monday, October 22, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winner’s List/Greek Festival at KTVK-TV’s address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.
